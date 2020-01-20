Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Picks up helper
Hornqvist garnered an assist in Sunday's 4-3 victory over Boston.
Hornqvist registered five goals and three helpers in 12 games since returning from injury. The winger has just one power-play point over that 12-game stretch despite averaging 2:50 with the man advantage. Still, given his ability as a net-front pest, coach Mike Sullivan will be hard pressed to find a better option on the power play.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Fires power-play goal•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Finds twine in win•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Carries offense in OT loss•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: One of each in win•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Activated from IR•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Nearing return to action•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.