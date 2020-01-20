Play

Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Picks up helper

Hornqvist garnered an assist in Sunday's 4-3 victory over Boston.

Hornqvist registered five goals and three helpers in 12 games since returning from injury. The winger has just one power-play point over that 12-game stretch despite averaging 2:50 with the man advantage. Still, given his ability as a net-front pest, coach Mike Sullivan will be hard pressed to find a better option on the power play.

