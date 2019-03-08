Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Picks up power-play helper
Hornqvist snagged an assist with the man advantage versus Columbus on Thursday.
Hornqvist won't get the same accolades as some of his all-star teammates, but quitely is continuing to produce for the Pens with five points in his last six contests, including three on the power play. The winger's gritty style of play and net front presence with the man advantage make him a critical aspect to Pittsburgh's recent Stanley Cup titles. The Swede will need to stay hot if he is going to reach the 40-point mark for the sixth straight season.
