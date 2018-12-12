Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Placed on injured reserve
Hornqvist (upper body) has been designated for IR, per the NHL media site.
Assuming the team utilized a retroactive placement on injured reserve, Hornqvist should still be eligible to be activated ahead of Friday's matchup with Boston. The decision could also be an indication that Matt Cullen (lower body) won't be ready in time to play versus Chicago on Wednesday and the club needed the extra roster spot to bring up a player from the minors.
