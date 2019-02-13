Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Pointless streak continues

Hornqvist is bogged down in a nine-game pointless streak.

Hornqvist's lack of production is no doubt a concern for the Penguins, who rely on the gritty Swede to be a consistent source of depth scoring. The 31-year-old may miss out on the 40-point mark for the first time since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign, when he was with Nashville.

