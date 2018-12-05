Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Posts fastest hat trick for Pens
Hornqvist scored a hat trick and added an assist in a 6-3 victory against the Avalanche on Tuesday.
The Penguins and Avalanche were tied heading into the third period, but that changed in a dramatic way after Hornqvist scored three goals in under three minutes, setting a new franchise record for quickest hat trick. This was only his second game back from a concussion, and prior to the injury, Hornqvist was beginning to heat up. Owners will love that fact he hasn't appeared to have skipped a beat. He has eight goals and 13 points in the last nine games.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Back from concussion•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Status coming down to warmups•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Hoping to play Saturday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Continues making progress•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Remains out with concussion•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Out with concussion•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...