Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Posts fastest hat trick for Pens

Hornqvist scored a hat trick and added an assist in a 6-3 victory against the Avalanche on Tuesday.

The Penguins and Avalanche were tied heading into the third period, but that changed in a dramatic way after Hornqvist scored three goals in under three minutes, setting a new franchise record for quickest hat trick. This was only his second game back from a concussion, and prior to the injury, Hornqvist was beginning to heat up. Owners will love that fact he hasn't appeared to have skipped a beat. He has eight goals and 13 points in the last nine games.