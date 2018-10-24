Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Posts first score of 2018-19
Hornqvist tallied two goals, an assist and five shots on goal in a 6-5 overtime victory against the Oilers on Tuesday.
Early struggles for Hornqvist and Sidney Crosby caused coach Mike Sullivan to try different line combinations. Still playing with different linemates Tuesday, both stars scored multiple times, tallying their first goals on the season. Hornqvist has scored 20 goals in five straight seasons, and despite the slow start, there's no reason to think he won't reach that total. If he stays healthy -- which is always a problem for the physical Hornqvist -- 30 goals isn't out of the question.
