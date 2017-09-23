Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Progressing from ailment
Hornqvist (hand) is making progress, according to Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
The bench boss didn't divulge any specifics on Hornqvist (at least in terms of what was mentioned in the report), but there's been nothing to suggest that the utility winger is in danger of missing Opening Night on Oct. 4. Draft him as you normally would.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Skating solo•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Team divulges winger's hand injury•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: May be relegated to third line•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Scores game-winner despite broken finger•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Buries former team with Cup winner•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Takes maintenance day•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...