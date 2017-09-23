Play

Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Progressing from ailment

Hornqvist (hand) is making progress, according to Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

The bench boss didn't divulge any specifics on Hornqvist (at least in terms of what was mentioned in the report), but there's been nothing to suggest that the utility winger is in danger of missing Opening Night on Oct. 4. Draft him as you normally would.

