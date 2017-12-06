Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Pushes goal streak to four
Hornqvist picked up a power-play goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.
Hornqvist assisted on Conor Sheary's first-period tally to open the scoring and knotted the score at 3-3 with a power-play goal early in the third. The Swedish power forward has lit the lamp in four consecutive contests and extended his point streak to six games with this performance.
