Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Pushes goal streak to four

Hornqvist picked up a power-play goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Hornqvist assisted on Conor Sheary's first-period tally to open the scoring and knotted the score at 3-3 with a power-play goal early in the third. The Swedish power forward has lit the lamp in four consecutive contests and extended his point streak to six games with this performance.

