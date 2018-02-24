Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Quiet in return
Hornqvist recorded a plus-2 rating through 13:47 of ice time during Friday's 6-1 win over Carolina. He didn't record a shot or hit.
The meat-and-potatoes winger thrives in the most difficult areas of the ice, which includes providing the net-front presence on the dominant No. 1 power-play unit. Hornqvist skated with Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin at five-on-five Friday, and he projects to remain in a favorable assignment with the Penguins moving forward. Pittsburgh boasts three capable scoring lines, so Hornqvist should be able to provide value in plenty of fantasy settings during the stretch drive.
