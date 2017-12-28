Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Racks up two assists in victory

Hornqvist collected a pair of assists in Wednesday's shootout win over Columbus.

Hornqvist scored against Columbus before the holiday break and followed up with another strong showing in the rematch Wednesday. The second-line winger is now up to 12 goals and 24 points in 34 contests on the season. Hornqvist goes through some scoring droughts, but his top-line role and power-play production make him worth owning in the majority of fantasy settings.