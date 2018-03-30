Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Reaches 25-goal milestone for fourth time

Hornqvist contributed a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime triumph over the Devils.

Hornqvist picked up a first-period helper before scoring himself with 8:34 remaining in regulation to tie the game, 3-3. The 31-year-old Swede hit the 25-goal mark for the fourth time in his career with this performance, and Hornqvist's now sitting at exactly 44 points for the second straight season following consecutive 51-point campaigns.