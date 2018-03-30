Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Reaches 25-goal milestone for fourth time
Hornqvist contributed a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime triumph over the Devils.
Hornqvist picked up a first-period helper before scoring himself with 8:34 remaining in regulation to tie the game, 3-3. The 31-year-old Swede hit the 25-goal mark for the fourth time in his career with this performance, and Hornqvist's now sitting at exactly 44 points for the second straight season following consecutive 51-point campaigns.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Collects three points, 10 shots•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Commands five-year extension•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Quiet in return•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Ready for duty Friday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Return appears to be imminent•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Gets in full practice•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...