Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Ready for duty Friday
Hornqvist (lower body) will be activated from injured reserve and play Friday against the Hurricanes, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
While Hornqvist sat out, the Penguins continued their tear winning six of eight games and scoring 32 goals in that stretch. The 30-year-old will look to get in on the action and add to the 16 goals and 31 points -- 15 on the power play -- he's racked up already. Most fantasy formats should allow owners to reap the benefits of Hornqvist's return.
