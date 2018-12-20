Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Ready to rock Wednesday

As expected, Hornqvist (upper body) is in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Capitals,

Hornqvist was initially designated a game-time decision by the team, but his activation from injured reserve earlier in the day made it pretty clear he would retake the ice against the Capitals. He will slot in on the third line alongside Tanner Pearson and Derick Brassard in his first game back.

