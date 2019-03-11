Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Registers assist in win

Hornqvist had a helper in a 4-2 win over the Bruins on Sunday.

Hornqvist's 16th assist of the year helped to open the scoring, as Nick Bjugstad promptly sent the puck past Jaroslav Halak just 1:33 into the game. Hornqvist added added three shots and two hits in the victory. He's at 32 points in 56 games this season, to go with 124 hits and 146 shots. The physical winger will likely reach 40 points if he stays healthy, a feat he's accomplished in eight of his first 10 seasons -- only failing to do so in his rookie campaign and the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season.