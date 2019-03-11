Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Registers assist in win
Hornqvist had a helper in a 4-2 win over the Bruins on Sunday.
Hornqvist's 16th assist of the year helped to open the scoring, as Nick Bjugstad promptly sent the puck past Jaroslav Halak just 1:33 into the game. Hornqvist added added three shots and two hits in the victory. He's at 32 points in 56 games this season, to go with 124 hits and 146 shots. The physical winger will likely reach 40 points if he stays healthy, a feat he's accomplished in eight of his first 10 seasons -- only failing to do so in his rookie campaign and the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Picks up power-play helper•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Snags power-play assist•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Earns helper in win•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Pointless streak continues•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Held off scoresheet•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Returning Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...