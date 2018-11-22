Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Registers goal, assist

Hornqvist recorded a goal and a helper in Wednesday's 5-1 victory over the Stars.

Hornqvist scored in his usual fashion by screening the goaltender and then banging home a rebound. The Swede has made a career as a net-front pest, which is why he features heavily on the Pens' top power-play unit (3:08 of ice time per game). The winger has points in each of his previous three contests and seems like a near lock for another 40-plus point campaign.