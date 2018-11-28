Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Remains out with concussion

Hornqvist (concussion) won't play Tuesday versus the Jets, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hornqvist was hot before suffering his injury, racking up eight points in the previous five games. There's still not timeline for his return, and Dominik Simon will fill in on the top line for the time being.

