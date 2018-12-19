Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Removed from injured reserve
Hornqvist (upper body) has been activated off injured reserve, per the NHL media site, clearing the way for him to suit up against Washington on Wednesday.
Coach Mike Sullivan previously told reporters that Hornqvist "looks very probable" to play, but this latest news clears the Swede to be in action versus the Caps. While the winger figures to start on the third line, he could certainly get a look with Sidney Crosby during the course of the game and will retake his spot in front of the net with the top power-play unit.
