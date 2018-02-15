Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Resumes skating
Hornqvist (lower body) took a twirl on the ice prior to practice Thursday.
With back-to-back skating sessions, Hornqvist appears to be trending in the right direction. Per coach Mike Sullivan, the winger will need to practice with the team before he can even be considered for a spot in the lineup. Zach Aston-Reese will continue to deputize in the Swede's stead.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Moved to injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Week-to-week due to injury•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Not expected to miss much time•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Will miss at least one game•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Scores twice in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...