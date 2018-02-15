Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Resumes skating

Hornqvist (lower body) took a twirl on the ice prior to practice Thursday.

With back-to-back skating sessions, Hornqvist appears to be trending in the right direction. Per coach Mike Sullivan, the winger will need to practice with the team before he can even be considered for a spot in the lineup. Zach Aston-Reese will continue to deputize in the Swede's stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories