Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Return appears to be imminent

Hornqvist (lower body) was once again on the ice in a normal jersey Friday, ahead of the evening's road game against the Hurricanes, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Having been on the ice in back-to-back sessions, there's reason to believe that Hornqvist will be able to suit up for the upcoming contest, but we recommend that his fantasy owners check back for his eventual removal from injured reserve as the clear indication that he's ready to rock. He was still parked on IR as of Friday morning.