Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Returning Saturday
Hornqvist is taking part in Saturday's warmups against Vegas, suggesting he'll be back from a concussion for the contest, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Hornqvist will make his first appearance since Jan. 8. The power forward has 15 goals and 11 assists, so the Penguins will welcome him back with open arms.
