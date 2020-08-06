Hornqvist scored a power-play goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 3.

Hornqvist's tally came on a delayed penalty call, and he was able to convert on an Evgeni Malkin feed. Through three games in the series, Hornqvist has a goal, a helper, six shots and a minus-2 rating. The Swedish winger has operated in a third-line role in the playoffs, but still sees net-front work on the top power-play unit.