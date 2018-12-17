Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Ruled out Monday
Hornqvist (upper body) will not be in action versus the Ducks on Monday and remains day-to-day, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Hornqvist took part in Monday's game-day skate in a non-contact jersey, per Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop, which may not bode well for his availability against Washington on Wednesday either. Once cleared to play, the Swede's spot in the lineup could be anywhere from the top line to Sidney Crosby or anchoring the third line with Derick Brassard. Regardless of where he slots in 5-on-5, the winger is a near lock to resume his net-front duties on the top power-play unit.
