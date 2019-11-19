Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Ruled out Tuesday

Hornqvist (lower body) won't be in the lineup versus the Islanders on Tuesday.

Hornqvist practiced in a regular sweater Tuesday, but isn't quite ready to play. Still, the Swede's impending return will bolster the Pens' forward complement considering Nick Bjugstad (lower body) is facing a long-term absence. Barring any setbacks, Hornqvist should be in contention to play versus the Islanders on Thursday.