Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Ruled out Wednesday
Hornqvist will miss Game 4 versus the Flyers on Wednesday due to an upper-body injury.
One has to wonder if Hornqvist's injury occured when he was checked from behind into the boards by Philadelphia's Andrew MacDonald -- a hit for which the winger was assessed an embellishment penalty. The Swede spends much of his time in front of the net absorbing punishment from opposing defenders, so it shouldn't come as too much of a shock when he picks up an injury. Coach Mike Sullivan may want to preserve his other line combos and put Dominik Simon on Sidney Crosby's line or he could move Bryan Rust back into that role.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Fills stat sheet in loss•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Two points in Thursday's OT win•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Continues hot streak•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Reaches 25-goal milestone for fourth time•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Collects three points, 10 shots•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Commands five-year extension•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...