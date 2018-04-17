Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Ruled out Wednesday

Hornqvist will miss Game 4 versus the Flyers on Wednesday due to an upper-body injury.

One has to wonder if Hornqvist's injury occured when he was checked from behind into the boards by Philadelphia's Andrew MacDonald -- a hit for which the winger was assessed an embellishment penalty. The Swede spends much of his time in front of the net absorbing punishment from opposing defenders, so it shouldn't come as too much of a shock when he picks up an injury. Coach Mike Sullivan may want to preserve his other line combos and put Dominik Simon on Sidney Crosby's line or he could move Bryan Rust back into that role.