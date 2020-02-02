Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Scores in road win

Hornqvist scored a goal and led all players with seven shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over Washington. He also dished out a pair of hits.

Hornqvist scored on a deflection in the first period to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead. It was his 12th goal of the season and broke a personal six-game scoring drought. The 33-year-old has 21 points in 35 games and should maintain some fantasy appeal while he's on Pittsburgh's second line alongside Evgeni Malkin.