Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Scores twice in win
Hornqvist potted a pair of goals -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's win over the Kings.
Hornqvist has been hot of late, notching three goals and five points in his last five games. He's gone through some cold stretches this season, but Hornqvist has still managed 15 goals and 29 points through 44 contests. He's racked up 14 of his points with the man advantage and remains a fixture on the first power-play unit. If you can deal with some inconsistency, Hornqvist can be a fairly valuable fantasy winger.
