Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Searching for first goal of 2018-19
Hornqvist has one assist through the first two games of the 2018-19 campaign.
Hornqvist's inclusion on the Penguins' top power-play unit makes him a near lock to reach the 20-goal mark for the sixth consecutive season. The netfront pest is bound to have a couple pucks find their way into the back of the net off his stick. The Swede will look to open his goal account versus Vegas on Thursday.
