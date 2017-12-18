Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Sent back to Pittsburgh
Hornqvist returned to Pittsburgh for further evaluation after sustaining an upper-body injury, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Hornqvist likely picked up the injury during Saturday's clash with Arizona, although he still logged 16:38 of ice time in that game, in addition to snagging on assist. The winger's helper ended a four-game pointless streak that had been plaguing him since a strong, five-point start to December. While the news effectively rules Hornqvist out against Colorado, the Pens have a few days off before they welcome Columbus to town, so he could have time to recover -- depending on the severity of his injury.
