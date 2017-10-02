Play

Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Set to miss Opening Night

Hornqvist (hand) is doubtful to suit up for Opening Night against the Blues on Wednesday.

Hornqvist has yet to resume practicing with the team, which will be the next step in his recovery process. Considering the Pens kick off their title defense with a back-to-back, the winger likely won't slot back into the lineup until Oct. 7 at the earliest.

