Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Sitting out Friday
Hornqvist (concussion) won't play Friday versus the Ducks.
Hornqvist suffered a concussion during Tuesday's win over the Panthers after taking a puck to the face. The 32-year-old was considered unlikely to play in this game, although the team hasn't placed him on injured reserve. His absence is damaging to the Penguins' depth at wing, and Tanner Pearson will bump into the top six in his place.
