Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Skating solo

Hornqvist (hand) went for an individual skate Monday while he continues to recover, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hornqvist remains on track to be ready for Opening Night on Oct. 4 against the Blues. The biggest question facing the winger heading into the season -- other than perhaps his choice of music -- is where he slots into the lineup. The gritty net-front presence has paired well with Sidney Crosby in the past, but coach Mike Sullivan seems to like the speed combo of Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary on the "Sid & the Kids" line, which could push the 30-year-old Swede into a third-line role.