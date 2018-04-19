Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Skipping Game 5

Hornqvist (upper body) will not play in Friday's Game 5 against the Penguins, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Penguins own a comfortable 3-1 cushion in the series, which may be a factor in the decision to rest Hornqvist for a second straight contest. While he will certainly be missed up front, the Penguins sport plenty of depth in the forward ranks and had no problem dispensing of the Flyers in Game 4 with a five-goal outburst. He could return later in the series if Philadelphia wins and inches closer to even, but Hornqvist's next opportunity to do so wouldn't arrive until a potential Game 6 on Sunday. If the Penguins take care of business in Game 5, Hornqvist should have additional time to rest up as the team awaits the winner of the Capitals-Blue Jackets series.