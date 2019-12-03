Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Slated to miss month

Hornqvist is reportedly dealing with a knee injury that is expected to sideline him for a month, per Josh Yohe of The Athletic.

Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters that Hornqvist was going to be out longer term and this latest news would seem to expand upon that timeline. Pittsburgh will also be without Sidney Crosby (groin), Nick Bjugstad (abdomen) or Brian Dumoulin (ankle) until at least January and will need to rely even more on star Evgeni Malkin. With Hornqvist on the shelf, new addition Stefan Noesen figures to slot into a top-six role and could see time with the No. 1 power-play unit.