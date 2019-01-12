Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Slated to sit again Saturday
Hornqvist (concussion) is projected to remain out of the lineup Saturday against the Kings, Dan Greenspan of NHL.com reports.
Given the nature of Hornqvist's injury, word of a return to practice should precede his return to action. Given that he has numerous concussions on his track record, the Penguins will likely be very cautious when bringing him back.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Sitting out Friday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Dealing with concussion•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Being evaluated for injury•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Exits with unfortunate injury•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Finds back of net•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Ready to rock Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...