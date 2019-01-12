Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Slated to sit again Saturday

Hornqvist (concussion) is projected to remain out of the lineup Saturday against the Kings, Dan Greenspan of NHL.com reports.

Given the nature of Hornqvist's injury, word of a return to practice should precede his return to action. Given that he has numerous concussions on his track record, the Penguins will likely be very cautious when bringing him back.

