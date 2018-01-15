Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Snags goal Sunday

Hornqvist tallied the opening goal of the Penguins 5-2 defeat of the Rangers on Sunday.

The marker ended a nine-game goal drought for Hornqvist. Where the winger slots into the Pittsburgh lineup seems to change on a nightly basis, as he has ranged from the top line with Sidney Crosby to a third-line role. What hasn't changed is the Swede's inclusion on the power play, where he is averaging 3:41 of ice time and has registered 13 of his 26 points on the year.