Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Snags helper versus Washington
Hornqvist tallied an assist against the Capitals on Saturday.
Hornqvist is averaging a point per game during the Pens' second-round series versus Washington, a pair of which were scored on the power play. In addition to his points, the winger has notched 11 shots, 10 hits and six blocks. Pittsburgh's top line -- Hornqvist, Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel -- has been nearly unstoppable in the postseason and will look to continue to put the pressure on the Caps heading into Games 5 and 6.
