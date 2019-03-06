Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Snags power-play assist

Hornqvist garnered a helper with the man advantage versus the Panthers on Tuesday.

Hornqvist has clearly bounced back from his 14-game pointless streak, as he has tallied one goal and three helpers in his last five outings. The Swedish winger seems to be working well with Nick Bjugstad in a third-line role and figures to remain a mainstay on the Pens' top power-play unit.

