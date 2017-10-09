Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Sporting regular jersey

Hornqvist (hand) ditched the non-contact jersey at practice Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Penguins are off until Wednesday, which will give Hornqvist a few days of practice to get up to game speed. A return to action versus the Capitals is certainly not out of the question. With the shuffling of right wingers in Pittsburgh's lineup, it is unclear where the Swede might suit up -- with both the Sidney Crosby line or the third line being viable options.