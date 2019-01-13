Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Starts skating again
Coach Mike Sullivan said Hornqvist (concussion) has been skating the last two days, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Sullivan still didn't reveal a timeline for his return, but it's a good sign that Hornqvist is some ice time even if there's no contact. He's still slated to miss Saturday's game versus the Kings, and he'll look to get healthy for Tuesday's road matchup against the Sharks.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Slated to sit again Saturday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Sitting out Friday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Dealing with concussion•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Being evaluated for injury•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Exits with unfortunate injury•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Finds back of net•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...