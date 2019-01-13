Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Starts skating again

Coach Mike Sullivan said Hornqvist (concussion) has been skating the last two days, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Sullivan still didn't reveal a timeline for his return, but it's a good sign that Hornqvist is some ice time even if there's no contact. He's still slated to miss Saturday's game versus the Kings, and he'll look to get healthy for Tuesday's road matchup against the Sharks.

More News
Our Latest Stories