Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Status coming down to warmups

Hornqvist (concussion) will be a game-time call for Saturday's home game against the Flyers, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Pittsburg's crafty net-front winger reportedly was on the ice in non-contact garb Friday, but it remains to be seen if he's had enough time to get back into playing shape since then. This situation will be worth monitoring through pre-game warmups.

More News
Our Latest Stories