Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Status unclear after injury
Hornqvist exited Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs after taking a puck to the face and coach Mike Sullivan was unable to provide an update on his status following the game, saying only that the winger was being evaluated.
It's obviously a scary play anytime a player takes a puck to the face, but the time that a player needs to return from such an injury is often quite varied. We won't know any sort of timetable for Honrqvist's specific recovery period until the team releases the results of his evaluation.
