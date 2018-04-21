Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Status will come down to warmups Sunday

Hornqvist (upper body) will be a game-time decision against the Flyers on Sunday, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

According to Wes Crosby of NHL.com, Hornqvist made it through a full practice session Saturday and the net-front resident said he felt good in the process, so this lends credence to the notion that he could be back in the fold for Game 6. However, it's always best to wait for official confirmation on such an item when setting fantasy lineups.