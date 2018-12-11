Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Still considered day-to-day

Hornqvist (upper body) has not made any significant improvement, as coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "We were hoping he would progress faster, but that hasn't happened. Right now he's status quo - day-to-day with an upper body injury."

The fact that Hornqvist was unable to take part in Tuesday's practice session likely means the winger will miss his third consecutive outing in Wednesday's matchup with Chicago. With the gritty veteran unavailable, Jean-Sebastien Dea was promoted from the minors, while Phil Kessel has been reunited with Evgeni Malkin.