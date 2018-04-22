Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Takes part in warmups
Hornqvist (upper body) is on ice for warmups and is expected to play Game 6 against the Flyers, Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Hornqvist missed Games 4 and 5, but scored a point in each of the first three games of the series. His return will be highly important for the Penguins, especially during the power play. The 31-year-old Swede scored 29 goals and 49 points -- including 22 points on the man advantage -- in 70 regular season contests.
