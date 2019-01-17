Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Takes steps in right direction

Hornqvist (concussion) is nearing a return to game action after he participated in Thursday's practice while wearing a red, no-contact jersey, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Hornqvist remains without a return timetable, and given his history with head injuries, the Penguins aren't likely to rush the 32-year-old back. That said, midway through Thursday's practice, the veteran forward switched to a regular (full contact) jersey and appears to have an outside chance of facing the Coyotes on Friday.