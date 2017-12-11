Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Taking the ice Monday

Hornqvist (head) warmed up before Monday's game against the Avalanche and will be in the lineup, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Swede did not end up missing any time after getting hit in the head with a puck Saturday. That's good for the Penguins and fantasy owners. Hornqvist has 11 goals in 28 games, and he's tallied 10 power-play points as well.