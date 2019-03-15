Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Tallies power-play goal in win
Hornqvist scored on the power play in Thursday's 5-0 win over Buffalo.
The goal is Hornqvist's first since Mar. 1 and gives the veteran 17 for the year. He's up to 33 points through 58 games, needing seven more to produce a sixth straight season with 40-plus points.
