Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Tallies power-play goal in win

Hornqvist scored on the power play in Thursday's 5-0 win over Buffalo.

The goal is Hornqvist's first since Mar. 1 and gives the veteran 17 for the year. He's up to 33 points through 58 games, needing seven more to produce a sixth straight season with 40-plus points.

