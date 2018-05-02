Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Tallies power-play goal

Hornqvist snagged a power-play goal in Wednesday's 4-3 defeat to the Capitals.

Hornqvist scored doing what he does best, standing in front of the net awaiting a rebound. WIth the winger's marker, it looked like Pittsburgh was on it way to another come from behind victory, but it was meant to be. The Swede has racked up nine points in seven postseason outings while averaging 18:07 of ice time. Looking ahead to Game 4, Hornqvist should continue to fill the top line alongside Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel.