Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Three-point effort Sunday
Hornqvist scored two goals at even strength and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.
He was initially credited with a hat trick, but the scoring on his first goal was later changed to give it to Kris Letang, with Hornqvist still getting the secondary helper. It's his first multi-point performance since Jan. 2, and the veteran winger now has 14 goals and 26 points through 40 games on the season.
