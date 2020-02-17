Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Three-point effort Sunday

Hornqvist scored two goals at even strength and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

He was initially credited with a hat trick, but the scoring on his first goal was later changed to give it to Kris Letang, with Hornqvist still getting the secondary helper. It's his first multi-point performance since Jan. 2, and the veteran winger now has 14 goals and 26 points through 40 games on the season.