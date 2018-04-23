Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Three-point performance in Game 6
Hornqvist scored a goal and added two assists in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Flyers in Game 6.
He returned from a two-game absence due to an upper-body injury and didn't miss a beat. Hornqvist finishes the series against the Flyers with two goals and six points, and with linemates Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel firing on all cylinders, the 31-year-old could be in line for an even bigger haul of points in the second round.
